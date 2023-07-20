Tens of thousands of Ukrainian women serve alongside men in the military, both in combat and noncombat roles against Russian aggression. Meanwhile, other women face mental and physical pressures as they work behind front lines to care for families and rebuild their lives. Anna Chernikova in Kyiv tells the story of one woman’s transformation. Camera: Eugene Shynkar.
War in Ukraine Changes Women’s Lives Forever
