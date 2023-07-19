Ukraine is calling for its grain exports to continue passing through the Black Sea after Russia’s withdrawal this week from an agreement allowing safe passage. Analysts say any new arrangement needs the cooperation of Turkey, as Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Russia’s Exit From Black Sea Grain Deal Puts Spotlight on Turkey
