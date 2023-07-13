President Joe Biden wrapped up his European trip in Finland, meeting with NATO’s newest member and other Nordic leaders as conflict in Ukraine casts a pall over the continent’s future. VOA White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports from Helsinki.
Biden Ends Europe Trip With ‘Absolute Guarantee’ of Transatlantic Ties
