Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads to the Arab Gulf States next week in his latest effort to improve ties across the region after years of tensions. Earlier this month, Turkey restored full diplomatic relations with Egypt, and rapprochement efforts continue with Israel. For VOA, Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Turkey’s Erdogan Aims for Mideast Diplomatic Reset on Gulf Visit
