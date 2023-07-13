Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with his ASEAN counterparts Thursday and Friday in Jakarta, with the focus on trying to end the bloody 2-1/2-year crisis in Myanmar and responding to China’s aggression in the South China Sea. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Blinken Joins ASEAN Meeting, With Members Split on How to Deal With Myanmar’s Junta
