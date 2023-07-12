From Lithuania, U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday this year’s NATO summit represents an ‘historic moment,’ as the security bloc prepares to enlarge while tackling issues around the grinding war in Ukraine. But although the path has been cleared for Sweden’s inclusion in the bloc, Kyiv is not getting a timetable for its membership. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports from Vilnius.
NATO Agrees on Pathway for Ukraine as Turkey Backs Adding Sweden
