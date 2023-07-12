Uyghur rights groups in Washington are calling on governments around the world to stand up to Beijing. They accuse China of genocide and remember what happened 14 years ago in Urumqi, China, during violent confrontations between Uyghurs, Han Chinese and the police. They say not much has changed. Graham Kanwit has this report. Camera: Saqib Ul Islam
…
Uyghurs in US Continue to Raise Alarm About China’s Repression
Uyghur rights groups in Washington are calling on governments around the world to stand up to Beijing. They accuse China of genocide and remember what happened 14 years ago in Urumqi, China, during violent confrontations between Uyghurs, Han Chinese and the police. They say not much has changed. Graham Kanwit has this report. Camera: Saqib Ul Islam