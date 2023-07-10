Ukraine to Push for Invitation to NATO at Vilnius Summit

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, this week, a main question will be whether Ukraine should join the alliance, even though there will be no vote on the issue. The U.S. and Germany worry its admission could lead NATO into a direct confrontation with Russia. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to attend. VOA Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze reports. VOA Camera: Daniil Batushchak.

