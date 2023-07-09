The U.S. Treasury Secretary on Sunday finished a four-day trip to China. The visit aimed to ease tensions between the two countries as the relationship had taken a downturn in recent years. The two sides talked economics, a spy balloon, and climate change, but what came out of it? VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
Treasury Secretary: US, China ‘Made Progress’ in Talks
