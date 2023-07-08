Refugees, Asylum-Seekers Top Week’s Immigration News

Editor’s note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Biden’s New Asylum Policy Strands Migrants at Mexico Border as Conditions Worsen

Officials said regulations and other Biden immigration policies are reducing illegal border crossings that had hit record highs in recent years. But in the first month of the new policy, Reuters interviews with more than 50 migrants, U.S. and Mexican officials, a review of court records and previously unreported data found that tens of thousands of people were waiting in dangerous Mexican border towns to snag a spot on the CBP One app, according to U.S. and Mexican officials, while humanitarian groups warn of deteriorating sanitary conditions at migrant camps. Reported by Reuters.

VOA-DAY IN PHOTOS: Palestinians carry a man shot by Israeli forces shortly after he threw a bomb toward an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank.

Former Refugee Upcycles Life Jackets to Raise Awareness

Founded by a former refugee, Minnesota-based company Epimonía turns material from life jackets worn by refugees into fashion accessories and other items of clothing. VOA’s Kahli Abdu has the story.

Immigration around the world

Dutch Government Collapses Over Immigration Policy

The Dutch government collapsed Friday after failing to reach a deal on restricting immigration, which will trigger new elections in the fall. The crisis was triggered by a push by Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative VVD party to limit the flow of asylum-seekers to the Netherlands, which two parties of his four-party government coalition refused to support. Reported by Reuters.

Lifelines Shrinking for War-Affected Syrians

Millions of Syrians are coping with stress on multiple fronts as the civil war drags on, a severe economic crisis engulfs the country, they recover from a series of deadly earthquakes and conflicts in other parts of the world detract from the urgency of their situation. Margaret Besheer has the story from the United Nations.

Tunisian Killed in Clashes With Migrants After Days of Tension in Coastal City

A Tunisian man was killed in clashes between residents and sub-Saharan African migrants in the southern city of Sfax, a judicial official said on Tuesday, following days of violent incidents between locals and migrants. Sfax, Tunisia’s economic capital, is crowded with thousands of African migrants aiming to set off to Europe on boats from local coastal areas in an exodus marking an unprecedented migration crisis for the north African country. Reuters reports.

Kenya Says Somalia Border Reopening Delayed After Attacks

Kenya said Wednesday it was delaying the planned reopening of its long-closed border with Somalia after a number of deadly attacks on its soil attributed to the Islamist militant group al-Shabab. Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said the phased reopening of border posts in Mandera, Lamu and Garissa along the lengthy frontier with Somalia would not go ahead as announced in May. AFP reports.

News Brief

The State Department released its refugee data for June where 6,844 refugees were resettled in the U.S. The number of resettled refugees has reached 38,653 for fiscal 2023 so far. The refugee cap is set at 125,000.

