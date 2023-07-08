Russia launched a missile attack on an apartment building in Lviv early Thursday, leaving at least 10 people dead and 42 wounded. Rescuers are still searching for people in the rubble. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story.
Searchers Dig for Bodies in Rubble of Lyiv Apartment Complex
