Friday marks 100 days since Russian authorities detained Evan Gershkovich and charged him with espionage — the first U.S. journalist to be accused of this since the Cold War. The Kremlin hinted this week that it would be open to negotiating a prisoner swap. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
…
US Journalist Evan Gershkovich Marks 100 Days in Russian Custody
Friday marks 100 days since Russian authorities detained Evan Gershkovich and charged him with espionage — the first U.S. journalist to be accused of this since the Cold War. The Kremlin hinted this week that it would be open to negotiating a prisoner swap. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.