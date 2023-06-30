The US Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that colleges and universities can no longer use race systematically in the admissions process, striking down decades of precedent. VOA’s Laurel Bowman spoke to people outside the court minutes after the decision was announced.
…
Supporters, Opponents React After Supreme Court Ends Affirmative Action
The US Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that colleges and universities can no longer use race systematically in the admissions process, striking down decades of precedent. VOA’s Laurel Bowman spoke to people outside the court minutes after the decision was announced.