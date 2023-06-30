The fallout from Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s aborted mutiny and exile to Belarus has rattled nerves in the Baltic countries and is expected to broaden NATO’s agenda beyond Ukraine during talks at its annual summit later in July. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Wagner Rattles Baltic Nerves, Broadens NATO Summit Agenda Beyond Ukraine
