The White House says the United States was not involved in Wednesday’s drone attack on the Kremlin, after Russia claimed, without evidence, that the U.S. ordered the strike and Ukraine carried it out. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
White House Denies Russian Allegations of US Involvement in Kremlin Drone Attack
