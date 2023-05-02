The sowing season is in full swing in Ukraine despite a series of significant challenges that farmers face as Russia continues its war on the country. The agricultural industry faces mined fields, instability with the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and a ban on the export of four key products to five European Union countries. Lesia Bakalets has more from Warsaw, Poland. VOA footage by Daniil Batushchak.
Ukraine Sowing Season Faces Wartime Obstacles
