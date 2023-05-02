Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the White House Monday at a time of tension in the Indo-Pacific region. President Joe Biden said the U.S. commitment to the archipelago is “ironclad” amid enhanced military cooperation resulting in the Philippines granting the U.S. access to four more military bases. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House. Nike Ching contributed to her report.
Biden Hosts Philippine President at White House Amid China Concerns
