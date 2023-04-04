The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is expected to make history today by surrendering to authorities in New York City. Trump will be fingerprinted as he appears in court for the first time as a criminal defendant. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi takes us to the scene in Manhattan.
New York City Awaits Former President Trump’s Expected Surrender
