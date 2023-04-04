Q&A: US UN Envoy: ‘Standing with Russia is a Losing Proposition’

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke to VOA at U.N. headquarters Monday about her recent trip to Costa Rica for the 2023 Democracy Summit and the important role of youth in government, her concerns about Russia’s and China’s influence in the region and calls for a non-U.N. international force to help Haiti.

The U.S. envoy, who is also a member of U.S. President Joe Biden’s Cabinet, said during Russia’s Security Council presidency in April that the U.S. would engage on a number of issues, but there are currently no plans for a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov when he comes to the U.N. later this month.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

VOA: You’re just back from the democracy summit in Costa Rica, where you highlighted the plight of millions of Venezuelan refugees. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government has maintained power, they’ve created a humanitarian and human rights crisis in the process. So what’s next for the U.S. on Venezuela, here at the United Nations in particular?

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield: We are working with the countries in the region, particularly Ecuador and Costa Rica. Ecuador who has accepted tens of thousands of refugees. They have provided them with papers and documentation that will allow them to stay in the country. We want to support those efforts, but we are also working to support those who are left behind to ensure that they continue to get the assistance that they require.

VOA: As Russia continues its aggression in Ukraine, how concerning is it for peace and security that the Kremlin is forging close ties, not just with Venezuela, but also with the Ortega-Murillo regime in Nicaragua?

Thomas-Greenfield: It is very concerning. And as you see votes in the [General Assembly], these are the countries that continue to support Russia. But they’re on the wrong side of history, and they need to understand that they’re on the wrong side of history because the world is standing with Ukraine, the world is standing against Russia, and they should see the handwriting on the wall that standing with Russia is a losing proposition.

VOA: What about China’s influence in Latin America? For example, Honduras cut relations with Taiwan in favor of Beijing.

Thomas-Greenfield: Look, we don’t tell countries — sovereign countries — what decisions they should make about recognition. What we are doing in the region, and what we want to highlight, is we want to work with these countries to deliver on our promises – our promises to support their efforts to work on improving their democracy. And we know that China will make promises that they don’t always deliver on. And Taiwan has always been a partner, a partner that can be depended upon, a partner that delivers on all of its promises. It’s a strong democracy. It has a strong economy. And it is, it’s a relationship that we have to work to continue to strengthen as we intend to do in our future relationships with Taiwan.

VOA: It’s been six months since U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the prime minister of Haiti asked the Security Council for an urgent rapid reaction force for that nation. In that time, the security and humanitarian situation has deteriorated, half the island is in emergency levels of hunger. What’s going on in the Security Council, has there been any progress on getting this force?

Thomas-Greenfield: First and foremost, the situation in Haiti is dire and it is getting worse. We have engaged in the council to address the requests that the secretary-general made. We did extend the Haitian mandate [for the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH)] and we have been working with countries in the region, including some of our neighbors, African countries as well, on how we can put together a strong, multinational, non-U.N. force that will help address the security issues on the ground in Haiti.

VOA: So, what was your biggest takeaway from your trip to Costa Rica?

Thomas-Greenfield: I was impressed by the power of their youth and the strength of their democracy. I met with young people who were very engaged in the government. They were participating very actively in the summit of democracy. And I saw their president [Rodrigo Chaves Robles] talk directly to them, engage with them, and really impress upon them the importance of engaging with their government. One of the commitments we made to support the Youth Network, part of that commitment is to give young people the resources that they need to communicate with their government. They have those resources in the democracy that is on the ground in Costa Rica. They are a true example of how a strong democracy can work, and we intend to continue to support that country’s efforts to strengthen their democracy, to fight against international crime, and to strengthen their ability to deliver to their people.

VOA: Russia assumed its Security Council presidency on Saturday for the month of April. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will come later this month to chair a council meeting. What’s the likelihood that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would seize that opportunity to come here and meet in person with Lavrov about the detained Americans Paul Whelan and The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich?

Thomas-Greenfield: Russia shouldn’t even be on the Security Council, but they are a permanent member of the council, and we can’t change that. Over the course of their month, which is rotational, we intend to engage on the important issues of the Security Council. It’s not just Ukraine. We expect Russia will look for opportunities to spread their disinformation and misinformation campaign, and particularly when their Foreign Minister Lavrov is here on the ground. There are no plans at this moment for there to be any engagement with him. But of course, we will do everything possible to work to get the release of American citizens who have been unfairly held. The secretary of state spoke to Foreign Minister Lavrov over the weekend and demanded that he release The Wall Street Journal journalist, as well as other Americans who are being unfairly held by the Russian government.



