German Transportation Unions Strike for Higher Wages

Germany’s public transportation workers are striking Monday as unions demand higher wages for their members.  

The schedules of trains, buses and planes are being disrupted by the 24-hour work stoppage.  

The strike is intended to pressure employers as a new round of negotiations begins this week.  

German news outlet Deutsche-Welle reports that Frank Werneke, head of Verdi, one of the unions involved in the strike, said, “What employees right up into the middle-income groups find to be a burden, above all, are the enormous price increases for electricity, gas, and groceries.” 

Some German airports began canceling flights Sunday in anticipation of Monday’s strike.  

