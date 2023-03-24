China Closes US Due Diligence Firm in Beijing

Chinese officials have closed down the Beijing offices of U.S. due diligence firm Mintz Group and detained five of its employees.

The employees are all Chinese nationals.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Mintz said it “has not received any official legal notice regarding a case against the company and has requested that the authorities release its employees.”

Mintz Group is a multinational company with 18 offices, including in Washington, that conducts investigations and background checks.

The closing of its Chinese office comes at a tense time in U.S.- Chinese relations. Last month, the United States shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon over U.S. territory. China insists the balloon was a weather monitoring device.

