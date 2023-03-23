According to Argentina’s migration data, some 11,000 Russian women have arrived in the country since the start of 2022. Many of them were pregnant and gave birth to children in the South American country. Karina Bafradzhian tells us why. Video: David Gogokhia
Russian Women Flock to Argentina to Give Birth
