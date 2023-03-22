The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says governments must do much more to move away from fossil fuels. The Biden administration has taken several steps to do so, but a recent decision to approve an oil-drilling project in Alaska has disappointed those who want the U.S. to swiftly cut greenhouse gas emissions. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias explains
Has Biden’s Green Record Been Tainted by Oil-Drilling Willow Project?
