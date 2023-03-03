This month, the U.S. Commerce Department launches its first application under the CHIPS Act to build more semiconductors inside the United States. But officials in Taiwan say the U.S. push to build chips domestically could compromise their national security. VOA’s Jessica Stone reports.
Some Fear CHIPS Act Could Increase security risk to Taiwan
