One year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv has survived Russian assault and shelling. The war still shows no sign of ending. Anna Chernikova reports on how residents in Kyiv are coping and preparing for more. Camera: Eugene Shynkar
After a Year of Nonstop Bombardment, Ukraine’s Capital Braces for More
