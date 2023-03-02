NATO is made up of 30 members and each country’s military has its own technical systems on the battlefield. Some work together better than others. At the US Army’s easternmost European headquarters in Poznan, Poland, soldiers are working to integrate NATO systems. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb is there.
Camera: Mary Cieslak Video editor: Mary Cieslak
…
A Inside Look at US–NATO Interoperability Lab
NATO is made up of 30 members and each country’s military has its own technical systems on the battlefield. Some work together better than others. At the US Army’s easternmost European headquarters in Poznan, Poland, soldiers are working to integrate NATO systems. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb is there.