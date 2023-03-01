U.S. lawmakers launched a wide-ranging two-year investigation into U.S. strategic competition with China on Tuesday night, hearing from Chinese human rights activists and former national security advisers. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson spoke to several members of the committee about the issues they want investigated moving forward. Videographer: Mary Cieslak
US Lawmakers Launch 2-Year Investigation of US-China Relationship
