The U.S.-based Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation held an exhibition February 22 in Washington dedicated to the war in Ukraine.The traveling exhibit “War Up Close” uses virtual reality to show the horrors of the Russian invasion of its neighbor. Karina Bafradzhian has the story. Camera: Andrey Degtyarev.
War Up Close: Exhibit Shows Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Through Virtual Reality
