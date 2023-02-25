US first lady Jill Biden called for democracy and women’s empowerment at the midpoint of her trip to Africa, arriving Friday in Kenya’s capital to a lavish welcome after a stay in Namibia. But analysts note that the first lady wields only soft power, and that African nations may not be as keen to change as the US. would like. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from Nairobi.
…
US First Lady Rallies for Freedom, Women’s Empowerment During Africa Visit
US first lady Jill Biden called for democracy and women’s empowerment at the midpoint of her trip to Africa, arriving Friday in Kenya’s capital to a lavish welcome after a stay in Namibia. But analysts note that the first lady wields only soft power, and that African nations may not be as keen to change as the US. would like. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from Nairobi.