Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, Andriy Kostin, has called for the creation of an ad hoc international tribunal to investigate and prosecute Russian’s aggression in Ukraine. Oleksii Kovalenko has the story. VOA footage by Kostiantyn Golubchyk.
Ukraine Calls for Tribunal to Prosecute Russia for ‘Crime of Aggression’
