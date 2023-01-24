The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the alleged mishandling of classified documents by both President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump. The controversy has raised questions over why so much government information is secret and how it should be protected. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports.
US Classified Documents Controversy Highlights Debate Over Protecting Government Secrets
