Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died in September after seven decades on the throne. Her passing was mourned around the world – and the funeral watched by millions. Henry Ridgwell looks back at an extraordinary period in Britain’s history
World Mourned the Passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022
