President Joe Biden enumerated billions of dollars’ worth of U.S. investments in Africa in remarks to African leaders and the continent’s business community at a three-day summit. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington.
…
Biden Touts Billions in US-Africa Deals at Summit of 50 African Delegations
President Joe Biden enumerated billions of dollars’ worth of U.S. investments in Africa in remarks to African leaders and the continent’s business community at a three-day summit. VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington.