The U.S.-Africa summit kicked off Tuesday in the nation’s capital with a full agenda. Topics ranged from climate adaptation and energy transition to peace, security and governance. A special forum highlighted African youth and the role of the diaspora. VOA’s Mariama Diallo attended the summit and has this report.
…
US-Africa Leaders Summit Kicks Off in Nation’s Capital
The U.S.-Africa summit kicked off Tuesday in the nation’s capital with a full agenda. Topics ranged from climate adaptation and energy transition to peace, security and governance. A special forum highlighted African youth and the role of the diaspora. VOA’s Mariama Diallo attended the summit and has this report.