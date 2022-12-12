US-Russia Prisoner Swap Panned and Praised

Officials in Washington are continuing to react after the United States and Russia last week finalized a prisoner swap exchanging WNBA standout Brittney Griner for convicted Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout. Griner spent nearly 300 days behind bars for cannabis possession while Bout served more than 14 years after funneling weapons to some of the world’s bloodiest conflicts. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

