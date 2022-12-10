Saturday Is Human Rights Day

Saturday, December 10, is Human Rights Day.

It is also the 75th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The U.N. says, “The UDHR is a milestone document, which proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.”

This year the U.N. is embarking on a yearlong campaign to promote and recognize the declaration, which the international body says is “a global blueprint for international, national, and local laws and policies.”

“The promise of the UDHR, of dignity and equality in rights, has been under a sustained assault in recent years,” the U.N. said. “As the world faces challenges new and ongoing – pandemics, conflicts, exploding inequalities, morally bankrupt global financial system, racism, climate change – the values, and rights enshrined in the UDHR provide guideposts for our collective actions that do not leave anyone behind.”

…