Ukrainian American Yakov Gradinar makes prostheses. So, after Russia’s war on Ukraine began to take its toll, he knew how he could help. Along with a team of specialists that includes American doctors and veterans, he has already assisted nearly two dozen people who lost limbs in the conflict. More are on their way. Elona Voytovych has the story. VOA footage by Valery Shmarko.
Ukrainian American Helps Wounded Ukrainians Get Back on Their Feet
