Austria’s Railway Workers Launch ‘Warning’ Strike Over Pay Dispute

Austrian railway workers are staging a one-day strike Monday. All train traffic has ground to a halt in what the railway workers’ union says in a warning strike called because of a pay dispute.

Reports say a million passengers have been impacted by the stoppage. The strike is also affecting freight lines, regional lines, and long-distance night trains.

The railway workers union called for the 24-hour strike Sunday, after a fifth round of unproductive negotiations with state-owned rail company OBB.

The strike began at midnight Monday and will end at midnight Tuesday.

The union says it is ready to strike again if it cannot come to an agreement with OBB.

The rail system is expected to be back to normal Tuesday.

