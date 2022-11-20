From the APEC summit in Bangkok, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced that San Francisco will be the host city for next year’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings. She also met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping and repeated the message of maintaining open lines of communication. VOA’s White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has been covering Harris and brings this report from Bangkok.
Harris Says US Will Host APEC 2023 in San Francisco
From the APEC summit in Bangkok, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced that San Francisco will be the host city for next year’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings. She also met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping and repeated the message of maintaining open lines of communication. VOA’s White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has been covering Harris and brings this report from Bangkok.