The largest dam removal in US history has received final federal approval in a major victory for environmentalists and Native American communities. The four dams along the border of California and Oregon have been blamed for the decline of salmon and other species. Matt Dibble reports.
California Tribes Hail Dam Removal Plan After 20-Year Fight
