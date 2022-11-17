Republicans won the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives this week and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will not seek a leadership position in the new Democratic minority – two of the many changes coming to the new Congress in January. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
Democrats’ 4-Year Majority in US House Ends as Republicans Take Power
