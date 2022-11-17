US police are alarmed at the emergence of tiny devices that easily turn some handguns into fully automatic machine guns. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias explains how illegal “switches” are causing death and worry across America
…
Illegal Device Gives Some Handguns Machine Gun Capabilities
US police are alarmed at the emergence of tiny devices that easily turn some handguns into fully automatic machine guns. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias explains how illegal “switches” are causing death and worry across America