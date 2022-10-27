If opposition Republicans capture both the House and Senate in the November 8 midterm election, the legislative agenda of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, will be derailed. A key open Senate seat in Pennsylvania has been one of the tightest and most closely watched contests of the year. VOA’s chief national correspondent Steve Herman reports from Pittsburgh. VOA footage by Daymon Long.
…
Pennsylvania’s Pivotal Senate Race Could Determine Fate of Biden Agenda
If opposition Republicans capture both the House and Senate in the November 8 midterm election, the legislative agenda of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, will be derailed. A key open Senate seat in Pennsylvania has been one of the tightest and most closely watched contests of the year. VOA’s chief national correspondent Steve Herman reports from Pittsburgh. VOA footage by Daymon Long.