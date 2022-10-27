U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog discussed the Iranian threat during their meeting Wednesday at the White House, including Tehran’s support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Israel has declined Kyiv’s request to provide air defense systems to protect them from Iranian-supplied drones targeting Ukrainians. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara takes a closer look at why.
US Says It Won’t Press Israel to Help Ukraine
