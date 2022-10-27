The United States’ newest aircraft carrier has set sail on its first deployment around the North Atlantic. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb takes us aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford to show us what its new and improved design might mean against potential foes. Camera: Saqib Islam
Newest US Aircraft Carrier Sets Sail on First Deployment
