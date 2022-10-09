US President Joe Biden announced last week a pardon for thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana. The White House says Biden’s plan addresses charging practices that have for years unfairly targeted minorities. Some Republicans have already begun criticizing the move ahead of the November midterm elections. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more
US President Pardons Pot Possessors
