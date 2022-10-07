In recent days, Ukraine has seized control of large areas in the east and south of the country from invading Russian forces. With the Kremlin troops’ retreat, the war could be entering a critical new phase, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Putin Faces ‘Most Perilous Moment’ as Russian Forces Retreat in Ukraine
