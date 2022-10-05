In response to North Korea’s test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan, on Wednesday the U.S. and South Korea ran precision bombing exercises and launched their own series of missiles. However, the Biden administration said it remained open to dialogue with Pyongyang. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
US, Japan, South Korea Condemn North Korean Missile Launch
