Dogs are companions to many people without homes, but canines are often not allowed to stay with their owners in homeless shelters. Mike O’Sullivan reports on a Los Angeles nonprofit that instead encourages the bond between humans and their animals, letting them live together. VOA footage by Roy Kim, Mike O’Sullivan.
…
Homeless Shelter Makes Room for Canine Companions
Dogs are companions to many people without homes, but canines are often not allowed to stay with their owners in homeless shelters. Mike O’Sullivan reports on a Los Angeles nonprofit that instead encourages the bond between humans and their animals, letting them live together. VOA footage by Roy Kim, Mike O’Sullivan.