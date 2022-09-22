Italy goes to the polls Sunday after the collapse of the ruling coalition in July. As Henry Ridgwell reports, a right-wing party with past links to fascism looks set to win the most votes, raising concerns in the European Union.
Italy Poised to Elect First Female Leader Amid Neofascism Concerns
